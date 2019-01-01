Abortion services made available in Republic following referendum result

He described it as “momentous” that women in crisis pregnancy would no longer have to travel abroad to access services.

Health Minister Simon Harris said: “This is a very significant day for women’s healthcare.”

As of midnight on Tuesday terminations have become available free of charge by the Irish national health service, GPs and family planning services as well as hospitals across the country.

Abortion services have been introduced in the Republic of Ireland today following a landslide vote in favour of liberalising the country’s strict laws.

But he said it would take time to “fully evolve and fully embed” as it was a new service for the Irish health service.

The introduction of services follows a landmark referendum in May when some 66.4% of the electorate voted to repeal a controversial amendment in the Irish constitution that made abortion illegal, except under very limited circumstances.

The result paved the way for the easing of country’s strict abortion laws.

Legislation providing for abortions up to 12 weeks without restriction was signed into law on December 20 by President Michael D Higgins.

Speaking ahead of the new services being implemented Mr Harris said about 80% of terminations were likely to take place in local communities and he was satisfied that the 165 GPs who signed up to provide the service was enough to meet demand.

“When a women picks up the phone and looks for her options there will be many, many locations across the country where (she) can access this service,” he said.

Dr Peter Boylan, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist working with HSE, said: “Our health service is ready to provide abortion services to people who need it.

“Clinical guidance and training has been provided and circulated to healthcare teams nationwide to assist practitioners in the clinical decision making involved in providing abortion care.”

He added: “A lot of work has been done by people across our health service to prepare for this new service, with a sufficient number of GPs signed up and others continuing to do so.

“Services will be provided in GP practices and family planning services, and maternity units and hospitals across the country.”