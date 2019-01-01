- ITV Report
Apology after US military's New Year's Eve joke about dropping 'something much, much bigger'
The department responsible for America's nuclear weapons has apologised after hinting it was ready to "drop something much, much bigger" than New York's Times Square ball.
In a New Year's Eve tweet, US Strategic Command said: "Times Square tradition rings in the New Year by dropping the big ball...if ever needed, we are ready to drop something much, much bigger."
The tweet was accompanied by a video of stealth jets which ended with two bombs being dropped and huge explosions.
The tweet was later deleted and a subsequent tweet apologised.
It said: "Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste and does not reflect our values. We apologise. We are dedicated to the security of America and allies."
A spokesman for Strategic Command said the video showed test footage of non-nuclear bombs.
They said: "This post, which has since been deleted, was part of our Year in Review series meant to feature our command priorities: strategic deterrence, decisive response and combat-ready force. It was a repost from earlier in the year, dropping a pair of conventional Massive Ordnance Penetrators at a test range in the United States."