Far-right former army captain Jair Bolsonaro sworn in as President of Brazil

Controversial far-right former army captain Jair Bolsonaro has been sworn in as Brazil’s President, promising to overhaul several aspects of daily life and put an end to business-as-usual governing. For the 63-year-old, the New Year’s Day inauguration was the culmination of a journey from a marginalised and even ridiculed congressmen to a leader who many Brazilians hope can combat endemic corruption. A fan of US President Donald Trump, Mr Bolsonaro rose to power on an anti-corruption and pro-gun agenda that has energised conservatives and hard-right supporters after four consecutive presidential election wins by the left-leaning Workers’ Party.

Mr Bolsonaro won 55.5% of the vote in the October election after rising in prominence amid disgust with Brazil’s political system. In particular, many Brazilians are furious with the Workers’ Party for its role in a corruption scheme. However, Mr Bolsonaro is a highly controversial figure and has been accused of misogyny, homophobia and racism. In the past the former Congressman has told a fellow parliamentarian she was "too ugly to rape", spoke out in favour of dictatorship, defended the use of torture, said if his son were gay, he’d rather his son were dead, and called black Brazilians "fat and lazy."

As Mr Bolsonaro takes power, there are fears he will usher in a rollback of civil rights and a weakening of institutions in what remains a young democracy, especially since he has waxed nostalgic for Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship and said he would name military men to his Cabinet. Mr Bolsonaro is the latest of several far-right leaders around the globe who have come to power by riding waves of anger at the establishment and promising to ditch the status quo. “Congratulations to President @jairbolsonaro who just made a great inauguration speech,” Trump tweeted. “The USA is with you!”

Tuesday’s festivities in the capital Brasilia began with a motorcade procession along the main road leading to Congress and other government buildings. Mr Bolsonaro and his wife, Michelle, stood up in an open-top Rolls-Royce and waved to thousands of onlookers. They were surrounded by dozens of guards on horses and plain-clothes bodyguards who ran beside the car.

