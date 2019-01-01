'I'm not sure how long it will last' - emotional Andy Murray hints at end of career

Andy Murray has admitted the curtain may be drawing on his career after winning on his latest comeback from injury.

The tennis star delivered an emotional interview after beating a wildcard entry at the Brisbane International 6-3, 6-4 on New Year's Day - his first competitive match since September.

Murray, 31, who has been plagued by a hip injury, admitted the past 18 months had been an uphill battle.

Speaking after beating James Duckworth, Murray said: "It's been really hard. Eighteen months, a lot of ups and downs.

"It was tricky just to get back on the court competing again."