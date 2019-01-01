Advertisement

'I'm not sure how long it will last' - emotional Andy Murray hints at end of career

Andy Murray has struggled to stay fit for the past 18 months. Credit: AP

Andy Murray has admitted the curtain may be drawing on his career after winning on his latest comeback from injury.

The tennis star delivered an emotional interview after beating a wildcard entry at the Brisbane International 6-3, 6-4 on New Year's Day - his first competitive match since September.

Murray, 31, who has been plagued by a hip injury, admitted the past 18 months had been an uphill battle.

Speaking after beating James Duckworth, Murray said: "It's been really hard. Eighteen months, a lot of ups and downs.

"It was tricky just to get back on the court competing again."

The 31-year-old admitted he does not know how much longer he can play for. Credit: AP

Murray, who had a noticeable limp between points, continued: "I'm happy I'm back out here competing again.

"I want to try to enjoy it as much as I can.

"I'm not sure how much longer it's going to last."

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray is playing on a protected ranking in Brisbane after sliding to No. 240 in a 2018 season in which he finished 7-5 from 12 matches after surgery on his right hip in January.

He missed the last five weeks of the season with an ankle injury.

No. 2-ranked Rafael Nadal is also scheduled this week to play his first competitive match since September, but he is taking a cautious approach after being restricted to nine tournaments last year because of injuries.