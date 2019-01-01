- ITV Report
'I'm not sure how long it will last' - emotional Andy Murray hints at end of career
Andy Murray has admitted the curtain may be drawing on his career after winning on his latest comeback from injury.
The tennis star delivered an emotional interview after beating a wildcard entry at the Brisbane International 6-3, 6-4 on New Year's Day - his first competitive match since September.
Murray, 31, who has been plagued by a hip injury, admitted the past 18 months had been an uphill battle.
Speaking after beating James Duckworth, Murray said: "It's been really hard. Eighteen months, a lot of ups and downs.
"It was tricky just to get back on the court competing again."
Murray, who had a noticeable limp between points, continued: "I'm happy I'm back out here competing again.
"I want to try to enjoy it as much as I can.
"I'm not sure how much longer it's going to last."
Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray is playing on a protected ranking in Brisbane after sliding to No. 240 in a 2018 season in which he finished 7-5 from 12 matches after surgery on his right hip in January.
He missed the last five weeks of the season with an ankle injury.
No. 2-ranked Rafael Nadal is also scheduled this week to play his first competitive match since September, but he is taking a cautious approach after being restricted to nine tournaments last year because of injuries.