ITV Report 1 January 2019 at 2:23pm Swimmers don fancy dress for New Year's Day dip People take part in the Scarborough Lions Club New Year's Day Dip. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA People across the UK have taken the plunge for a bracing new year swim. From Scotland to Scarborough, here are some snapshots of the shivery participants. Spirits were high at the annual Loony Dook swim in the Firth of Forth, Scotland Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Fancy dress was a popular look at the Loony Dook event Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA There were colourful outfits Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA You may recognise this chap Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Smiles were the order of the day Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Some participants just enjoyed chilling out Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Others took the drier option of a kayak Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Spectators were out in force to support the swimmers Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA It was a colourful scene at the Barry Island New Year's Day swim in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales Credit: Ben Birchall/PA There were unicorns… Credit: Ben Birchall/PA …a mermaid… Credit: Ben Birchall/PA … and a Dalek! Credit: Ben Birchall/PA In Derbyshire, the Mappleton Bridge Jump is an annual tradition Credit: Joe Giddens/PA People jump from Okeover Bridge on New Year's Day into the River Dove in Mappleton Credit: Joe Giddens/PA The Scarborough Lions Club New Year's Day Dip was a popular choice Credit: Danny Lawson/PA The water looked pretty fresh in the North Yorkshire seaside town Credit: Danny Lawson/PA What a way to start 2019! Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Last updated Tue 1 Jan 2019