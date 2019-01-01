Kim Jong-un delivers stern warning to US in New Year address

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has warned Washington not to test Pyongyang's patience with sanctions and pressure.

Mr Kim was speaking during his televised New Year's speech where he said he is ready to meet with US president Donald Trump at any time to produce an outcome "welcomed by the international community".

However, he said the North will be forced to take a different path if the United States "continues to break its promises and misjudges the patience of our people by unilaterally demanding certain things and pushes ahead with sanctions and pressure".

Mr Kim also said the US should continue to halt its joint military exercises with ally South Korea and not deploy strategic military assets to the South.

Washington and Pyongyang are trying to arrange a second summit between Mr Trump and Mr Kim, who met in Singapore on June 12 last year.