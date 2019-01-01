'Fearless' police officers praised after suspected terror attack at Manchester Victoria station

The suspect is detained by police. Credit: PA

The "fearless" police officers who detained a man during a suspected terror attack in Manchester on New Year's Eve have been praised for their actions. One of the officers was stabbed in the shoulder, while a couple in their 50s suffered multiple stab wounds in the "frenzied" attack at Victoria station at around 9pm. The 25-year-old suspect is being questioned by counter-terror officers after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police are searching his home in the Cheetham Hill area of the city. Witnesses said the suspect shouted "Allah" and "Long live the Caliphate!" during the incident. Police are treating the incident as a suspected terrorist attack but are keeping "an open mind in relation to the motivation".

Two knives were recovered at the scene but police do not yet know if both were used in the attack. There is nothing to suggest anyone else was involved in the attack, police said. Police are still trying to establish whether the suspect is a British national and how he came to be at Manchester Victoria Station, part of the same building complex with Manchester Arena, scene of a suicide terror bombing which killed 22 people in May 2017. Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said: "We are obviously considering his mental health given how frenzied the attack was, it's random nature but also consider the fact that it's at the same location as the Manchester (Arena) attack." Theresa May praised the "courageous response" of the officers involved.

Four British Transport Police (BTP) officers at Victoria station rushed to the Metrolink platforms after hearing a disturbance. While detaining a man, a police sergeant was stabbed in the shoulder. He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged. The couple who were also stabbed remain in hospital with "serious" but not life-threatening injuries. BTP Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan said: “I am incredibly proud of the four officers who were immediately on scene last night, detaining a man who was wielding a knife. "They were fearless, running towards danger and preventing further harm coming to passengers."

Manchester Victoria station re-opened on Tuesday morning. Credit: PA

ACC Jackson told reporters that police believe they have identified the suspect. Mr Jackson said: "We are currently searching an address in the Cheetham Hill area of Manchester. "We know the attacker arrived at the location and soon after he attacked two people, a man and a woman, who have suffered very serious injuries. "Whilst serious thankfully these are not life threatening." Manchester Victoria station re-opened on Tuesday morning. Sam Clack, a BBC producer, was on a platform at Manchester Victoria railway station waiting for a tram home when he witnessed the attack.

