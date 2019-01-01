New Year's Eve party ends in tragedy following fatal stabbing in London's West End

A security guard has been stabbed to death and three others injured as they tried to stop a group of men from gaining entry to a New Year's Eve party in London's West End. Emergency services were called to the property on Park Lane in Westminster at around 5.30am on Tuesday following reports of violence. The victim, believed to be in his early 30s, has not yet been identified however his next of kin are in the process of being informed.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metropolitan Police said two other men - aged 37 and 29 - and a 29-year-old woman were also found with stab injuries. They were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. It came after another New Year's Day stabbing in Southwark, London, in which a woman, aged in her early 30s, was killed at a residential address around 4.20am. A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody. Formal identification of the victim is yet to take place and next of kin have not been informed.

The woman was fatally stabbed on John Ruskin Street, Camberwell. Credit: Google Maps

Commenting on the earlier incident on Park Lane, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge said: "The incident took place outside a venue that was hosting a private party. "I would like to hear from anyone who was present at that event and witnessed this incident. "A number of witnesses have already been spoken to, but it is clear many others who were present are yet to be traced, some of whom may have captured the attack on their mobile phones.