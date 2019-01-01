Toyko driver arrested after slamming into New Year revellers

Eight New Year's revellers have been left injured after a minivan driver slammed into pedestrians in downtown Tokyo.

Japanese police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of intention to kill shortly after the crash in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The suspect, Kazuhiro Kusakabe, is continuing to be questioned.

Japanese police said a ninth person was injured after Kusakabe got out of his car and punched him.

A large tank filled with kerosene was also found in the vehicle.