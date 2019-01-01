- ITV Report
Toyko driver arrested after slamming into New Year revellers
Eight New Year's revellers have been left injured after a minivan driver slammed into pedestrians in downtown Tokyo.
Japanese police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of intention to kill shortly after the crash in the early hours of New Year's Day.
The suspect, Kazuhiro Kusakabe, is continuing to be questioned.
Japanese police said a ninth person was injured after Kusakabe got out of his car and punched him.
A large tank filled with kerosene was also found in the vehicle.
The crash happened on Takeshita Dori, a road well known to tourists and pop culture and fashion fans that runs right by Meiji Shrine in Harajuku.
NHK TV footage showed a small van with the entire front end smashed and officers and ambulance workers rushing to the scene.
Japanese media reported that Kusakabe appeared to have planned to set his car on fire.
Police declined to comment on the reports, saying such possible motives were still under investigation.
Every New Year's Eve, the train line that includes Harajuku station runs all night, for people welcoming the new year with a shrine visit.