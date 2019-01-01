Queen Victoria and Sherlock Holmes to feature on special edition coins

The 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings and Queen Victoria’s 200th birthday are set to be marked with commemorative coins this year. The former monarch, born in May 1819, will be featured on a rare £5 coin, alongside a telephone, a penny-farthing bicycle, and other icons from her six-decade-long reign, the Royal Mint has confirmed. The issue of £5 coins is usually reserved for special royal occasions, with the last one released to mark the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in May 2018.

The £5 coin featuring Queen Victoria. Credit: The Royal Mint

The 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6 will be marked with a £2 coin. The Allied Invasion of Normandy in 1944 was the largest seaborne invasion in history. A classic Sherlock Holmes silhouette, complete with pipe and deerstalker hat, will appear on a commemorative 50p, marking the 160th birthday of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The image of the world-famous literary detective is surrounded by titles of Sir Arthur’s stories, including The Hound of the Baskervilles and The Sign of Four.

The Sherlock Holmes 50p coin. Credit: The Royal Mint