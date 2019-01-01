Revellers see in 2019 stuck 170 feet in the air on broken fairground ride in Rennes

A group of revellers saw in 2019 stuck 170 feet above ground on a fairground ride in France.

Three adults and five teenagers were trapped high in the air for more than eight hours after the pendulum ride they were on in the city of Rennes broke down.

Local reports said the ride stopped working at around 8.30pm on New Year's Eve amid noise and sparks, leaving one of the two passenger sections suspended at its highest point.

Firefighters used a helicopter to reach the trapped people, the youngest of whom was 13, before providing them with harnesses so that they could be winched down onto a firefighters' ladder.

They all safely reached the ground by Tuesday morning - but it definitely wasn't the start to the new year they were expecting.