UK Weather Forecast: Increasingly bright and chilly across the UK on New Year's Day.

This Evening and Tonight:New Year's Eve will be mostly cloudy and mild, with odd spots of rain and drizzle. The clearest skies will be across Scotland, but it will be very windy, with gales or severe gales likely for Shetland and Orkney.

Tuesday:The wind will ease on New Year's Day, with sunnier conditions spreading in from the north. Southern areas will stay cloudier however, with light, very patchy rain.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:It will stay mostly dry with sunny spells, but it will turn noticeably colder. Overnight, sharp frosts and patches of freezing fog are likely, however the wind will be light.