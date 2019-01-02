Anti-drone ‘military capability’ removed from Gatwick Airport

The military hardware deployed to stop drones disrupting flights at Gatwick Airport has been withdrawn, the Ministry of Defence said.

Reported drone sightings at the airport caused mass disruption to passengers in the run-up to Christmas and the Army were brought in to help bring an end to the travel chaos.

Around 1,000 flights were affected.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said on Wednesday: “The military capability has now been withdrawn from Gatwick.

“The Armed Forces stand ever-ready to assist should a request for support be received.”

Between December 19 and 21 the airport was repeatedly forced to close due to reported drone sightings.