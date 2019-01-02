Average 10-year-old 'has consumed 18 years' worth of sugar'

Children have on average already consumed more sugar than the maximum amount recommended for an 18-year-old by the time they reach their 10th birthday, a study suggests.

Public Health England (PHE) said the average 10-year-old has consumed at least 304lb (138kg) of sugar by the time they reach adulthood.

The data, gathered from household eating habits in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, was released as PHE offers parents tips on how to get youngsters eating less sugar.

The recommended maximum amount of sugar for 10-year-olds is 20-24 grammes a day.

But according to the PHE’s National Diet and Nutrition Survey, children are consuming an average of 52.2 grammes a day, based on consumption from the age of two.

That is equivalent to 13 cubes a day, eight more than the recommended level.

The Change4Life campaign is encouraging parents to change their shopping habits.

Making different choices of yogurts, drinks and cereals could cut a child’s sugar intake by half, according to PHE.