Bristol University student dies after Ben Nevis fall on New Year's Day

A female climber has died after falling around 500ft from a mountain on New Year’s Day.

The Bristol University student was climbing with three others on Ben Nevis when she plunged to her death.

It is the second death on Britain’s highest peak in recent weeks.

Patrick Boothroyd, 21, from the West Yorkshire area, died in a fall on December 16.

John Stevenson, from Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, said in the latest incident, the woman and her friends had been climbing what is known as the "ledge route".

He said: "I think the rocks would have been pretty icy. It was a big fall."