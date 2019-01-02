Cadbury offers £10,000 prize for finding White Creme Egg

Cadbury is offering prizes of up to £10,000 to anyone who can find a white chocolate Creme Egg this year.

The White Cadbury Creme Eggs will be camouflaged as regular milk chocolate eggs in shops and buyers could win a cash prize of between £50 and £10,000, a significant increase on last year’s £2,000 jackpot.

Cadbury said it has randomly allocated White Creme Eggs to participating stores across the country, according to a press release.

Eggs will also appear on social media, billboards and websites, among other locations, and hunters need to upload a picture online to virtually unwrap their digital chocolates.

If a white egg is revealed, players can claim monetary prizes whereas a milk chocolate egg earns a voucher to redeem in shops.