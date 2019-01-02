Three cows up to their neck in slurry rescued after falling into tank on Co Down farm

Emergency services in Northern Ireland were called to an unsavoury festive rescue after Christmas as three cows fell into a stinking slurry pit on a farm.

A range of specialist crews from across Northern Ireland attended the incident at a farm outside Dromore, Co Down, on 28 December before sharing pictures from the incident on New Year’s Eve.

A spokeswoman for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used rescue lines to pull the animals free from the slurry pit.

“Gas monitors were used throughout the incident to continually monitor gas levels from the slurry.”