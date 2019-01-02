Nasa releases first high-resolution images of 'snowman' Ultima Thule, an icy world four billion miles away

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

The first high-resolution images of a 21-mile tall snowman-shaped object that lies one billion miles beyond Pluto have been released by Nasa. The photographs of Ultima Thule, captured by the New Horizon spacecraft, were revealed at a press conference on Wednesday. The dark object is formed of two spheres which have combined to form one celestial object.

A high-resolution image of Ultima Thule taken by Nasa’s New Horizons probe Credit: Nasa/PA

Nasa scientists said Ultima Thule "likely formed over time as a rotating cloud of small, icy bodies started to combine. "Eventually, two larger bodies remained and slowly spiraled closer until they touched, forming the bi-lobed object we see today."

Scientists believe Ultima Thule used to be two separate objects. Credit: Nasa/PA

Alan Stern, principal investigator for New Horizons, said: “It is only really the size of something like Washington DC and it is about as reflective as garden variety dirt. “It’s a snowman if it’s anything at all. “I don’t think we have stressed enough, so I really want to say, what this spacecraft and this team accomplished is unprecedented. “We were basically chasing it down in the dark at 32,000 mph.”