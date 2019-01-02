Fishermen in France say they are ‘victims’ of migrant attempts to steal their trawlers

Claims that French fishermen are somehow complicit in smuggling migrants across the channel are being fiercely contested in the port of Boulogne.

The President of the local fishing association Stephane Pinto says such an allegation makes him ‘very cross’. He says fishermen in France are ‘victims’ of migrant attempts to steal their trawlers.

He says there have been some fifteen break-ins since November and each one causes hundreds, sometimes thousands of Euros of damage.

The most recent happened on New Year’s Eve, when migrants tried to steal the ‘Caprice des Temps’ trawler.

Often those trying to hot-wire the boat are unaware of the correct starting procedures and fail to open the sea-cocks, meaning there is no cooling water for the engine.

It can ruin a diesel motor in minutes, resulting in the fishing crew losing their livelihoods for days while they wait for costly repairs.