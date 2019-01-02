Key questions about controversial increase in rail fares

Britain’s rail fares increased by an average of 3.1% on Wednesday.

Here, the Press Association looks at some of the key questions around the complicated and controversial annual rise:

– Why do fares go up?

Successive governments have chosen to reduce the relative funding of the railways by taxpayers and increase the contribution of passengers.

– Are all fares treated the same?

The increase in about 45% of fares is regulated by the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments. Other fares are set by train operators.

– Which fares are regulated?

Regulated fares include season tickets on most commuter routes, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance journeys and flexible tickets for use in major cities.

– How much will regulated fares increase by?

Price rises for these tickets are capped at July’s RPI figure, which was 3.2%.

There is an exception in Scotland as its government caps regulated off-peak fare increases at RPI minus one percentage point.