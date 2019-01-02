Michael Schumacher's family doing 'everything humanly possible to help him' as F1 star turns 50

Michael Schumacher's family are doing "everything humanly possible to help him", they have said on the eve of his 50th birthday.

Schumacher, the most decorated star in Formula One history, has not been seen in public since he fell and hit his head in a skiing accident on the French Alps five years ago.

He is understood to be receiving medical care at the family home near Lake Geneva in Switzerland, but updates regarding his health have been few and far between.

In a statement published on Schumacher's official Facebook page, his family said: "You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him.

"Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy.

"At the same time we say thank you very much for your friendship and wish you a healthy and happy year 2019."

The wall of secrecy, enforced at the request of the German's wife Corinna, was established to protect one of the biggest names in modern sporting times.