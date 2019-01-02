No deal to end shutdown which Trump admits ‘could be a long time’

The partial US government shutdown persisted through a 12th day over Donald Trump’s demand for billions of dollars to build a wall along the US border with Mexico.

In one big change, the new Congress convenes on Thursday with Democrats taking majority control of the House, and Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said outside the White House there would be rapid passage of legislation to re-open the government — without funds for the border wall.

But the White House has rejected that package, and Mr Trump said ahead of the session with the congressional leaders the partial shutdown will last “as long as it takes” to get the funding he wants.

“Could be a long time or could be quickly,” he said during lengthy comments at a Cabinet meeting at the White House, his first public appearance of the new year.

Meanwhile, the shutdown dragged through a second week, closing some parks and leaving hundreds of thousands of federal employees without pay.

Democrats said they asked Mr Trump directly during Wednesday’s private meeting held in the Situation Room why he would not consider their package of bills.

One measure would open most of the shuttered government departments at funding levels already agreed to by all sides.

The other would provide temporary funding for Homeland Security, through February 8, allowing talks to continue over border security.

“I said, Mr. President, Give me one good reason why you should continue your shutdown,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said afterward. “He could not give a good answer. We would hope they would reconsider.”

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said there was no need to prolong the shutdown and he was disappointed the talks did not produce a resolution.

He complained Democrats interrupted Homeland Security officials who were trying to describe a dire situation at the border.

“We were hopeful that we could get more of a negotiation,” said Mr McCarthy.