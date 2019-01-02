Police officer says 'instinct took over' as he ran towards screams during Manchester station stabbings

A police sergeant who was injured in a suspected terror attack on New Year's Eve has said "instinct took over" as he ran towards the knifeman.

Sergeant Lee Valentine, of the British Transport Police, was one of three people injured in the knife attack at Manchester Victoria station at about 9pm on Monday.

He has since been praised for his bravery in tackling the assailant during the New Year's Eve attack.

A 25-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been detained under the Mental Health Act and a counter-terrorism investigation is under way.

Speaking on Wednesday, shortly after being discharged from hospital with a stab wound to his shoulder, Sergeant Valentine said: "We had no idea what we were running towards when we heard the screams on New Year's Eve.

"When we saw the man wielding a knife, instinct took over and we were able to, in company with Travel Safe Officers from Metrolink, successfully detain the male."