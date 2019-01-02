Police Scotland spending almost £1m a year hiring vehicles

Police Scotland have spent £2.8 million hiring vehicles for special events in the last three years, research has found.

The force rented 10,833 vehicles in the last year, up from 6,609 in 2015-16 according to a Freedom of Information request by the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Costing £950,698.22 in 2017/18, the police have defended the spending and argue that short-term hire is cheaper than buying and maintaining the vehicles used for major events.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “Police Scotland maintains a fleet of more than 3,500 vehicles, almost all of which are in constant use to keep the people of Scotland safe.

“When operational demands require us to hire additional vehicles to respond to events such as VIP visits and sporting events, we only do so for as long as is necessary. In many cases, the hire costs are met by other organisations or re-charged to event hosts.

“It is almost always cheaper for us to hire vehicles for a short term to meet an operational need than to buy additional vehicles or pay mileage for the use of private vehicles.”