Police should get power to double on the spot fines for ‘swift justice’ – Tories

Doubling on the spot fines for anti-social behaviour would help police deliver “swift justice” to low-level offenders, the Conservatives have said.

The party is calling for Police Scotland to have the power to increase the fines from the current £50 to £100.

Creating a two tier system, where the higher level £100 charge would be applied for more serious offences, would give officers more flexibility to deal with more minor offences such as vandalism and breach of the peace, Tory justice spokesman Liam Kerr said.

Applying a higher penalty would allow the police to “get tougher on the troublemakers who vandalise communities and intimidate their neighbours”, he claimed.

The Conservatives insisted the move would not increase the amount of offenders who are dealt with without being taken to court, stressing on the spot penalties would only be applied to more minor offending.