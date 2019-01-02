Rail fares increase by 3.1% despite punctuality issues

Rail fares have increased by an average of 3.1% amid punctuality at a 13-year low.

The cost of many rail season tickets rose by more than £100 due to the annual price hike on Wednesday.

A rail campaign group described the latest fares rise as “another kick in the wallet” for passengers.

The rail industry insists the “vast majority” of revenue from fares covers the day-to-day costs of running the railway.

One in seven trains were delayed by at least five minutes in the past 12 months as a series of major issues have plagued the railway.

Press Association analysis of historical data revealed this is the worst performance since September 2005.

Extreme weather, errors in the launch of new timetables, strikes and signalling failures are among the causes.

The 3.1% average fare rise is the second highest since January 2013.

Examples of increases in annual season tickets include £148 for Brighton to London (from £4,696 to £4,844), £130 for Gloucester to Birmingham (from £4,108 to £4,238), and £100 for Manchester to Liverpool (from £3,152 to £3,252).