Death toll in Russian building collapse rises to more than 30

Search crews have pulled more bodies from a huge pile of rubble at a collapsed Russian apartment building, bringing the known death toll to 33. The bodies found on Wednesday in Magnitogorsk included a three-year-old girl, Russian news agencies cited the emergencies ministry as saying. An 11-month-old boy who was pulled alive from the wreckage on Tuesday nearly 36 hours after the building collapsed is in a serious but stable condition in a children's hospital in Moscow.

Rescuers have been working in temperatures as cold as -20C. Credit: AP

He was flown about 870 miles to the capital in a plane dispatched by the Health Ministry. Health minister Veronika Skvortsova said the boy suffered superficial head wounds but no apparent brain damage. Six children are among those who were killed.

A three-year-old girl's body was discovered on Wednesday. Credit: AP

The prospects of finding more survivors appeared dim as the rescue effort continued from Monday's pre-dawn accident, which came after an explosion that officials say was likely caused by a gas leak. Overnight temperatures of around -20C. However, a cat was pulled alive from the wreckage on Wednesday afternoon, about 60 hours after the disaster.

Hopes of finding more survivors are gradually fading. Credit: AP

A day of mourning was declared in the Chelyabinsk region that includes Magnitogorsk, and residents laid flowers and placed candles at the scene. Some Muscovites laid commemorative flowers at the entrance of the office for the regional government's representative in the capital. A section of the building collapsed before dawn on Monday following an explosion believed to have been caused by a gas leak.