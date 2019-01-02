Six killed in train accident on bridge linking Danish islands says Danish Railways

A Danish rail operator says six people were killed in a train accident on a bridge linking central Denmark's islands.

Danish Railways told Denmark's TV2 the victims were passengers on a train going from the city of Odense to Copenhagen when the accident took place Wednesday morning.

The company did not give a cause to the accident.

Police did not confirm the fatalities, only saying several people were killed in a train accident on a Danish bridge linking the central islands of Zealand and Funen.

Officials did not provide details about those killed or the number of people injured in Wednesday's incident, which took place about 8.00am local time.

Danish media reported a tarpaulin on a freight train hit a passenger train going in the opposite direction toward Copenhagen, prompting it to brake suddenly.

The passenger train had departed from the city of Odense, on the central Danish island of Fyn.