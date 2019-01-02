Sharp rise in plane crash deaths in 2018

There was a sharp increase in the number of deaths resulting from air crashes last year, according to new figures.

There were 556 fatalities from 15 airliner accidents in 2018 – up from 44 deaths from 10 accidents in 2017, according to data from the Aviation Safety Network (ASN).

It means that 2018 was worse than the five-year average of 14 accidents and 480 fatalities. It follows 2017 being the safest year in aviation history.

Despite the 2018 figures, Netherlands-based ASN said airline safety is improving over time, with the accident rate much lower than 10 years ago.

The ASN said 12 of the accidents in 2018 involved passenger flights, while three related to cargo flights.

The accident with the highest number of deaths in 2018 was October’s Lion Air crash in Indonesia – which left 189 people dead.

The Boeing 737 Max plane crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take off from Jakarta. It was reported that a preliminary study found it had previously suffered technical problems.

Other deadly crashes included: