Social media platforms ‘should intervene more to tackle anti-Semitism’

Social media platforms need to take more responsibility in tackling online anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial. The chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust said the abuse should be treated in the same way inappropriate sexual images were, with offending material immediately removed. Calling for internet giants to intervene when needed, she described anti-Semitism on social media as “pretty relentless”.

The train tracks at Birkenau Credit: Dave Thompson/PA

Karen Pollock told the Press Association: “Social media platforms should take a bit more responsibility. “For example, if somebody denies the Holocaust on Facebook, that is allowed to stay there. “But if somebody posts a naked picture, it would be removed. “When we are talking about the denial of the Holocaust, you have to question the motivation as to why somebody is denying it. “And the root cause of denial is hatred of Jews – it is suggesting that Jews made it up, that it’s a conspiracy, that somehow it is to get sympathy.” She added that social media companies should step up and intervene when such material was being spread on their platforms.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.