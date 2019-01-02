UK Weather Forecast: A mostly dry day, with some sunshine

Today:After a cold and frosty start, any fog patches should lift during this morning. There will be patchy cloud around, with the best of the sunshine for Wales and western England, and in the far northeast.

Tonight:Under the clearest skies tonight there will be a patchy frost and an increased risk of freezing fog patches, especially in central areas and the west.

Thursday:Some morning fog patches may be slow to clear. It will be a cold but dry day for most, with sunnier skies for central and southern parts of the UK.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:The freezing fog patches will gradually become confined to the south this weekend, as thicker cloud and patchy rain arrives in the north. Overnight frosts will become more limited.