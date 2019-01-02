UK Weather Forecast: Cold under the clearest skies tonight with a widespread rural frost

Tonight:Under the clearest skies tonight there will be a patchy frost and an increased risk of freezing fog patches, especially in central areas and the west.

Thursday:Some morning fog patches may be slow to clear. It will be a cold but dry day for most, with sunnier skies for central and southern parts of the UK.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:The freezing fog patches will gradually become confined to the south this weekend, as thicker cloud and patchy rain arrives in the north. Overnight frosts will become more limited.