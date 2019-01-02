- ITV Report
'Women's wall' stretches hundreds of miles in India in bid for gender equality
Millions of women in southern India have joined hand-in-hand to create a "Women's Wall" - stretching more than 600 km - in a bid to fight gender discrimination
The human chain was organised in the state of Kerala against conservative protesters blocking the entry of women of menstruating age to the Sabarimala temple - one of the world's largest Hindu pilgrimage sites - in defiance of a recent ruling from India's top court.
The Sabarimala temple historically barred women and girls aged 10 to 50 from entering, since a state court ruling in 1991.
But India's Supreme Court lifted the ban in September, holding that equality is supreme irrespective of age and gender.
Some religious figures consider menstruating women to be impure.
Up to 50 million Sabarimala devotees visit the temple every year.