Ambulances called to prisons more than 500 times last year

Ambulances responded to 999 calls at Scotland’s jails more than 500 times last year.

The figure of 536 is down from 2017, when paramedics attended 803 emergency call-outs at prisons and youth detention centres.

Barlinnie prison in Glasgow received the most emergency responses, with 115 incidents.

The figures were obtained by the Scottish Conservatives following a freedom of information request in October and do not include call-outs towards the end of the year.

Of the 999 calls recorded in 2018, the Scottish Ambulance Service said 134 were dealt with as “immediate life-threatening” situations.