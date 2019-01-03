Apple blames revenue slump on slowing Chinese economy as iPhone sales slow

Apple has revealed its takings are expected to be much lower than predicted during the crucial run up to Christmas, as demand for iPhones wanes.

CEO Tim Cook blamed the slump on a slowing economy in China, where Apple has also faced competition from Huawei and Xiaomi.

Mr Cook also acknowledged that demand for the latest iPhone is down.

The company now expects revenue of around $84 billion (£67bn) for the October to December period, well below previous predictions of up to $91bn (£72bn).

Shares in Apples plunged seven per cent on Wednesday following the announcement.

The official revenue results are due to be released on January 29.

President Donald Trump has raised new tensions between the US and China by imposing tariffs on more than $200bn (£159bn) in goods

Although the iPhone has not been affected directly by the tariffs, Mr Cook said it had put a strain on the Chinese economy.