Birth of Victoria and first moon landing among major anniversaries in 2019

Many significant anniversaries will be marked in 2019, from the birth of Queen Victoria to the fall of the Berlin Wall, English Heritage has said.

This year will see the 100th anniversary of the election of Lady Nancy Astor, the first woman to sit in the House of Commons, and the signing of the Versailles Peace Treaty which concluded the First World War.

The heritage charity has drawn up its annual list of the top 10 historic anniversaries, which include the births of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert 200 years ago, and of adversaries Napoleon and the Duke of Wellington 250 years ago.

This year will also see the 50th anniversaries of the first moon landing and the last public performance by The Beatles, on the roof of Apple Records in London, and the 30th anniversary of the Berlin Wall coming down.