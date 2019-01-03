Black Mirror Bandersnatch star Will Poulter quits Twitter 'in the interest of mental health'

Black Mirror actor Will Poulter has said he is stepping away from social media for the sake of his mental health.

The Bafta-winning actor, 25, who recently starred in the interactive Black Mirror film Bandersnatch, said it is best for him to avoid the "inevitable negatives" that come with a profile on social channels.

He said he does not want to appear unappreciative of the support he has received but is seeking an "alternative path".

In a lengthy Twitter post, he wrote: "In light of my recent experiences I am choosing to take a step back, of sorts, from Twitter.

"Before I do, I'd like to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has watched 'Bandersnatch' and for their responses (whatever they may be) to the material we created."