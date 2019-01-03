'Revolutionary' breath test to detect cancer trial begins

A clinical trial to develop a breath test for cancer has been launched by researchers.

The test, which is the first of its kind, analyses molecules that could indicate whether cancer is present in a person's breath at an early stage.

The Cancer Research UK Cambridge Centre is operating the trial, which hopes to develop the test which would potentially provide a non-invasive manner to ascertain if someone has cancer at an early stage.

Professor Rebecca Fitzgerald, lead trial investigator at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Centre, told ITV News: "The idea behind this is revolutionary because the problem with cancer is, at the moment, that cases present at a very advanced stage; around 50 per cent of cases prevent when quite advanced, which means the treatment is quite invasive: chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery.

"If you detect cancer earlier, the treatments you need are much, much less invasive."