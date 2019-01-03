Chinese spacecraft makes first landing on moon’s far side

A Chinese spacecraft has made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon, state media said. The lunar explorer Chang’e 4 touched down at 10.26am (2.26 GMT) local time, China Central Television said in a brief announcement at the top of its noon news broadcast.

A simulated landing process of Chang’e 4 lunar probe is seen through the monitor at Beijing Aerospace Control Centre Credit: Jin Liwang/Xinhua News via AP

The far side of the moon faces away from Earth and is relatively unexplored. It is also known as the dark side of the moon. The pioneering landing demonstrates China’s growing ambitions as a space power. In 2013, Chang’e 3 was the first spacecraft to land on the moon since the Soviet Union’s Luna 24 in 1976.

