Father of speedboat crash victim blasts fugitive for ‘making mockery of justice’

Jack Shepherd was found guilty of killing his date, Charlotte Brown, in a speedboat accident on the Thames. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Fugitive Jack Shepherd is "making a mockery of justice" by appealing his conviction over the speedboat killing of date Charlotte Brown while on the run, her father has said. Graham Brown said he would “stop at nothing” to ensure Shepherd serves a six-year sentence for the death of his 24-year-old daughter. Shepherd was given permission to challenge his conviction by a judge at the Court of Appeal on December 19. According to reports he has received nearly £100,000 in legal aid, despite being a fugitive from justice.

Charlotte Brown died in the crash Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

The web designer, who is in his 30s, has been at large since being convicted in his absence of manslaughter by gross negligence at the Old Bailey in July. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mr Brown said he will do “whatever it takes” to make sure Shepherd goes to jail. “It’s very important that Shepherd is caught, not just for my family, but for the wider public to have faith in the legal system. “This fugitive is making a mockery of justice, being on the run while receiving tens of thousands of pounds of legal aid money to launch an appeal. “The family are very keen that he comes back and serves his sentence, so that we can try to move on, and indeed so he can.” Shepherd has ignored repeated pleas by Ms Brown’s family to hand himself in and the paper has offered a £25,000 reward for information that directly leads to his arrest.

The speeding boat hit a submerged log and tipped over near Wandsworth Bridge Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA