Gatwick and Heathrow investing in anti-drone technology

Anti-drone technology will be deployed at Gatwick and Heathrow airports in response to disruption caused by the flying machines in the run-up to Christmas.

Both airports are investing millions in equipment to prevent future flight disruption, it was confirmed on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Gatwick said the airport had spent several million pounds on new defences after flights were grounded at the airport last month.

Between December 19 and 21, Gatwick Airport was repeatedly forced to close due to reported drone sightings, causing mass disruption to passengers, with about 1,000 flights affected.