Inbetweeners star James Buckley says he feels 'pretty hated' after reunion show

Inbetweeners star James Buckley has said he feels "pretty hated" after a number of fans complained over the comedy's reunion show.

The actor and his co-stars, Blake Harrison, Joe Thomas, Simon Bird took part in a 10th anniversary special called Fwends Reunited on Channel 4 on New Year's Day.

It was billed as a two-hour studio show hosted by Jimmy Carr celebrating its most memorable moments.

Some viewers were left disappointed due to misunderstanding the premise of the show, with many mistakenly thinking it was to be a new one-off episode.

Buckley, who played Jay in the series apologised to fans on social media and said he was: "Feeling pretty hated right now."