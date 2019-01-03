- ITV Report
-
Inbetweeners star James Buckley says he feels 'pretty hated' after reunion show
Inbetweeners star James Buckley has said he feels "pretty hated" after a number of fans complained over the comedy's reunion show.
The actor and his co-stars, Blake Harrison, Joe Thomas, Simon Bird took part in a 10th anniversary special called Fwends Reunited on Channel 4 on New Year's Day.
It was billed as a two-hour studio show hosted by Jimmy Carr celebrating its most memorable moments.
Some viewers were left disappointed due to misunderstanding the premise of the show, with many mistakenly thinking it was to be a new one-off episode.
Buckley, who played Jay in the series apologised to fans on social media and said he was: "Feeling pretty hated right now."
He added: "I'm sorry to anyone who feels let down with last nights show.
"I'm especially upset as it really is the fans that made the Inbetweeners a success, it certainly wasn't me."
He said he "might do an explanation video" on YouTube or "leave it and move on".
His co-star Blake Harrison, who played Neil, tweeted: "So, 2019 off to a good start."
Many fans had taken to social media to share their upset when the programme aired, with one writing: "Did anyone else think this Inbetweeners reunion was going to be an actual episode not an interview, I'm fuming."
Others were baffled as to how there had been such confusion over the programme.
One fan tweeted: "The amount of people moaning saying the inbetweeners special was "just a chat show" like it wasn't advertised like that all along stop your whinging".
The comedy show about four hapless sixth-form pupils and their often cringeworthy and misguided capers originally ran on E4 for three series from 2008 until 2010.
It focused on Will McKenzie, played by Simon Bird, a socially awkward newcomer to the fictional Rudge Park Comprehensive, who befriends sensitive Simon (Joe Thomas), joker Jay and dim-witted Neil.
The Inbetweeners was a huge success both critically and with audiences, winning a Bafta TV Award and a British Comedy Award.