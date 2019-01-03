Abu Hamza's son charged with charged with firearms offences following Park Lane security guard murder investigation

The son of radical Muslim cleric Abu Hamza has been charged with firearms offences by police investigating the murder of a security guard at a New Year's Eve party in London.

Scotland Yard said Imran Mostafa Kamel, 26, of Ealing, west London, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or danger and possession of a firearm when prohibited for life.

He appeared at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Security guard Tudor Simionov, 33, was working outside the private event at Fountain House in Park Lane in the capital's West End, when he was attacked on January 1 at about 5.30am.

He was stabbed to death as he tried to stop gatecrashers storming into a party.

Scotland Yard said the charges against Kamel have been brought in connection with a separate incident at Fountain House on January 1 at about 5.36am, in which no firearm was discharged.