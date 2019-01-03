- ITV Report
Abu Hamza's son charged with charged with firearms offences following Park Lane security guard murder investigation
The son of radical Muslim cleric Abu Hamza has been charged with firearms offences by police investigating the murder of a security guard at a New Year's Eve party in London.
Scotland Yard said Imran Mostafa Kamel, 26, of Ealing, west London, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or danger and possession of a firearm when prohibited for life.
He appeared at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Security guard Tudor Simionov, 33, was working outside the private event at Fountain House in Park Lane in the capital's West End, when he was attacked on January 1 at about 5.30am.
He was stabbed to death as he tried to stop gatecrashers storming into a party.
Scotland Yard said the charges against Kamel have been brought in connection with a separate incident at Fountain House on January 1 at about 5.36am, in which no firearm was discharged.
The charges are not directly connected to Mr Simionov's death or the other people who were injured in the attack, the spokesman said.
Two of Mr Simionov's colleagues, aged 29 and 37, were also stabbed during the fight, as was a 29-year-old woman. Their injuries are not life threatening.
Abu Hamza is currently serving life in the US for terrorism offences. He was previously jailed in the UK for inciting violence and was extradited to New York after an eight-year legal battle.
Kamel has been remanded in custody pending his next court appearance on January 31.