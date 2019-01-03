Fifty photographs of Michael Schumacher to celebrate Formula One legend's 50th birthday

Michael Schumacher's family are celebrating "his victories, his records and his jubilation" on the Formula One legend's 50th birthday. Schumacher has not been seen in public since he fell and hit his head in a skiing accident on the French Alps in Decmber 2013. He is understood to be receiving medical care at the family home near Lake Geneva in Switzerland. KeepFightingMichael was trending on social media around the world on Thursday morning in support of the former F1 driver. To celebrate the 50th birthday of Formula One's most decorated star, here are 50 of the best Schumacher moments captured on camera.

German Formula One racing driver Michael Schumacher celebrates after winning his first Grand Prix race in Francorchamps, Belgium, August 30, 1992, one year after joining the F1.

Schumacher sits in the pits after the first trial session for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on May 28, 1992. He was driving on the Monaco track for the first time and clocked the sixth best time.

Schumacher is covered with champagne on the podium after finishing second in the Formula One German Grand Prix in Hockenheim on July 25, 1993. Alan Prost won the race and Mark Blundell placed third.

Schumacher poses for photographers with the new Ferrari F310 F-1 car during the unveiling ceremony, in Maranello, February 15, 1996.

Schumacher and third-placer Rubens Barrichello have a spree with champagne on the podium at the TI Circuit in Aida, Japan, Sunday, April 17, 1994. Schumacher had a perfect year on the Formula One circuit up to this point but even after an easy victory in the Pacific Grand Prix, he still seen himself as an underdog.

Schumacher poses with a model of his racing car at a press conference in Kerpen, Germany on July 25, 1994.

A television cameraman focuses on Schumacher as he leaves the Federal International de l'Automobile headquarters in Paris, France on July 26, 1994. Schumacher attended a meeting with the FIA World Motor Sports Council following a number of incidents during the British Grand Prix. As a result he was barred from two Grand Prix races.

Schumacher is airborne on the right of the photograph after colliding with Damon Hill at the Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide, November 13, 1994. Both drivers were forced out of the race.

Schumacher poses with Pluto in front of a Christmas tree at Disneyland Paris in France on December 16, 1994.

The racing champion runs from his car after spinning off the track on a curve and crashing his Benetton Renault at the Interlagos racing circuit during the first day of time trials, March 24, 1995, at the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix.

All-round sportsman Schumacher, right and golfer Bernhard Langer enjoy a practice at a Munich golf course on July 11, 1995.

Schumacher pushes the vintage car he was parading on the Hockenheim track after it suddenly stopped on July 30, 1995, a few hours before the start of the German Grand Prix.

Schumacher kisses his bride Corinna after their marriage on August 1, 1995, at Kerpen city hall.

Defending champion Schumacher sprays champagne to celebrate his victory in the Belgium F1 Grand Prix on August 27, 1995.

Schumacher delivers a speech before UNESCO officials after officially being named UNESCO special envoy for education and sports at the organisation's headquarters in Paris on September 12, 1995.

Schumacher jumps in the air after his victory in the European Grand Prix on October 1, 1995.

Schumacher yawns while watching a monitor before a practice for the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit, October 27, 1995. He clocked the fastest time in the first qualifying, getting the provisional pole position for the race.

Schumacher reacts to a gift given to him in the pits in Adelaide on November 9, 1995. He was in Adelaide for the Australian Grand Prix.

Schumacher raises the Golden Helmet trophy on December 9, 1995, at the Bologna motorshow.

Franziska van Almsick, and Schumacher, after they were awarded Sportswoman and man of the year, at Baden-Baden Kurhaus, on December 14, 1995.

Schumacher dons his driving mask prior to practice in Melbourne, March 8, 1996.

Schumacher enjoys a ski run in the Northern Italian ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio during the annual F1 press meeting on January 15, 1997.

Schumacher celebrates after winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, July 12, 1998.

Schumacher drives a water scooter at the "Wonderworld" sports fair in Frankfurt on July 17, 1998. Schumacher extended his contract with Ferrari for three years, keeping him with Italian race-car company up to 2002.

Football-loving Schumacher jumps for a header as he relaxes at the Monza autodrome, August 18, 1998. The German ace won the Hungarian Grand Prix the previous week and closed the gap on Mika Hakkinen. Schumacher's fifth victory of the season gave him ten points and left him trailing Hakkinen by seven points with four races left in the year.

Schumacher kneels as he greets Pope John Paul II at the end of the Pontiff's Wednesday general audience in St. Peter's square at the Vatican, October 6, 1999.

Schumacher shares a laugh with his wife Corinna in Madonna di Campiglio, on the Italian Alps, January 14, 2000, during an annual meeting between Ferrari drivers and the media.

Schumacher conducts while EU Commissioner Romano Prodi, left, and German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder listen to the Italian national anthem after the European Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring circuit, May 21, 2000.

Brazil's football legend Pele embraces Schumacher before the "Match of the Heart 2000" exhibition football match between the Nazionale Italiana Cantanti (the Italian Singers Team) and a team composed of Israeli and Palestinian players in Rome's Olympic stadium, May 25, 2000. The match was organised to raise funds for two peace building projects carried out in partnership by the Peres Center for peace and Palestinian authorities.

Schumacher jokes with Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone in Hungary on August 12, 2000.

Schumacher, wearing a red wig, tosses his Ferrari cap on the podium during the award presentation ceremony in Sepang, October 22, 2000. Ferrari won the constructor's championship in the season's final race, becoming the most successful constructor.

AS Roma striker Gabriel Batistuta and Schumacher chat at the end of a charity benefit football match for African children, played by a team composed of world-class drivers and riders against another of singers and musicians, in Genoa, northern Italy, June 18, 2001. Batistuta played with the singers.

Schumacher raises his glass on October 18, 2001 during his visit to the 'Vigne a Farinet', the world's smallest vineyard owned by the Dalai Lama, in Saillon, Switzerland.

Schumacher runs from his disabled Ferrari during the warm-up session before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, June 9, 2002. He jumped into his backup car to finish the session.

Schumacher of Ferrari talks to former FIA President Max Mosley in Bergisch-Gladbach, Germany, June 25, 2002, after taking a part in a presentation of a new NCAP crash test.

Schumacher drives a scooter with his manager Willy Weber at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil on April 3, 2003.

Schumacher is checked for injuries after crashing during an F1 test at the Monza racetrack, near Milan, Italy, September 2, 2004. The Formula One champion suffered no injures.

Schumacher answers questions from the media at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 21, 2004.

Schumacher in the garage ahead of the 2005 British Grand Prix qualifying.

Schumacher launches Rally for Safer Roads in central London in 2007.

Schumacher and Ferrari's replacement driver Luca Badoer during practice day at the Circuit Valencia, Spain, 2009.

Schumacher rides a hybrid bike as he arrives in the paddock prior to the start of the Monaco Grand Prix, May 16, 2010.

Schumacher is hugged by a supporter during an autograph session in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 6, 2011.

Fans of Schumacher wear t-shirts printed with well-wishes after the star suffered a traumatic brain injury in a skiing accident. The photo was taken before the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit, March 30, 2014.

The teenage son of Schumacher completes his first public test drive at the Motorsport Arena in Oschersleben, Germany, April 8, 2015.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives past a tribute-banner to former Schumacher during a Formula One pre-season testing session in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain, March 8, 2018.

