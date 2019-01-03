MSPs to examine Brexit’s impact on ‘vital’ construction sector

The impact Brexit could have on Scotland’s construction sector is to be probed by a Holyrood committee.

The inquiry will also consider the effect technological changes and automation will have on the industry – which employs more than 154,000 people, 7% of the Scottish workforce.

The work is to be carried out by the Economy, Energy and Fair Work Committee, with convener Gordon Lindhurst saying MSPs are keen to discover how challenges facing the building industry can be overcome.

He said: “Construction is a vital sector in Scotland as it drives and underpins the economy with its knock-on effect on other sectors.