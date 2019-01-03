Next was a Christmas winner but there will be losers too

Next had a much better Christmas than many expected.

Sales in November were poor but there was a late December surge.

Next was one of the few retailers that did not discount in the run up to Christmas. It held its nerve and it paid off.

The company did very well online although the decline in sales across 540 stores has accelerated.

Officially, Next argues they are all still profitable but such a large portfolio looks unsustainable in even the short term.

The shift online continues; the number of people on the high street continues to thin; the shop is not the asset it once was.

As we found out in Canterbury, 2019 is set to be another year of upheaval.