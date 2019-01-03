No-deal Brexit ferry firm with no ships accused of ‘takeaway’ website gaffe

Seaborne has been given a contract worth £13.8m to run ferries from Ramsgate to the Continent in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Credit: PA

Fresh questions have been raised about the readiness of a company awarded £13.8 million to run no-deal Brexit ferry services after it was accused of copying part of its website from that of a takeaway firm. The terms and conditions section of the Seaborne Freight website was found to contain a section saying: “It is the responsibility of the customer to thoroughly check the supplied goods before agreeing to pay for any meal/order.” The page, which has since been edited, also informed “users” that they were “prohibited from making false orders through our website”. It also warned that it would seek compensation if it suffered losses “incurred as the result of hoax delivery requests”.

The section of the Seaborne website which raised questions from MPs and has since been changed Credit: PA

Seaborne was one of three firms awarded contracts totalling £108 million last week to lay on additional crossings to ease the pressure on Dover when Britain pulls out of the EU, despite having never run a Channel service. The Department for Transport (DfT), which has insisted that the company was properly vetted before being given taxpayers’ money, said the section had been “put up in error” and since corrected.

