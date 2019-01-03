Rare stone from Great Pyramid to go on display at museum

A rare casing stone from the Great Pyramid of Giza is to go on display in the UK next month.

The ancient block will be exhibited at the National Museum of Scotland, going on public view for the first time since it came to Edinburgh in 1872.

It was announced on the bicentenary of the birth of the man who arranged for it to be brought to the UK, Charles Piazzi Smyth.

The large block of fine white limestone is one of the few surviving casing stones from the Great Pyramid.

They formed the outer surface of the pyramids and are identifiable by their sloped, triangular face.