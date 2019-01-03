- ITV Report
Rescue team dispatched to sperm whale trapped in loch near Durness
A rescue operation is underway to save a sperm whale believed to be caught in a rope in a loch.
Coastguards were called to Loch Eriboll in Durness, northern Scotland, around 12.30pm on Wednesday.
The 30ft-long mammal is thought to be stuck in the loch and a British Divers Marine Life Rescue team (BDMLR) has been dispatched.
The BDMLR tweeted: "We are working closely with the Scottish SPCA and HM Coastguard to monitor and assess the sperm whale in Loch Eriboll.
"We have specialist disentanglement equipment ready to use should it be confirmed that the whale is in some way caught in lines preventing it leaving the loch."
Members of the public have been urged to keep a safe distance from the whale, which is still swimming.
Durness, Melness and Kinlochbervie coastguard rescue teams along with Scottish SPCA officers have been monitoring the whale.
Sperm whales are one of the world's deepest diving mammals, with mature males averaging around 50ft long