Abby Sunderland's yacht found eight years after being abandoned on round-the-world attempt

A yacht abandoned in the middle of the Indian Ocean by a teenage sailor during an ill-fated round-the-world attempt in 2010 has been found off the Australian coast.

Californian solo sailor Abby Sunderland said her “heart skipped a beat” after South Australia Police confirmed that a barnacle-encrusted, upturned 40ft hull found drifting 12 miles south of Kangaroo Island on Monday was her sloop, Wild Eyes.

She was just 16 and attempting to become the youngest person to sail around the world alone and unassisted when her yacht capsized and lost its mast in mountainous seas between Africa and Australia on June 10, 2010.

Ms Sunderland was rescued two days later by a French trawler 2,000 miles west of Australia.

She was making the attempt after her elder brother Zach became the first person under 18 to sail solo around the world.